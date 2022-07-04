Here is why Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 19.19%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA), which is $8.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.99 after opening rate of $6.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.2164 before closing at $7.15.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Tyra Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights. -Pipeline on-track; INDs to be filed for TYRA-300 and TYRA-200 in 2022-. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tyra Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -73.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.93 and $31.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 199657 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) recorded performance in the market was -40.44%, having the revenues showcasing -21.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 298.58M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.31, with a change in the price was noted -4.90. In a similar fashion, Tyra Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -36.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 87,896 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TYRA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA)

Raw Stochastic average of Tyra Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tyra Biosciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.44%. The shares increased approximately by 17.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.68% during last recorded quarter.