GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) was valued at $6.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.27 while reaching the peak value of $6.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.27. The stock current value is $6.29.Recently in News on June 30, 2022, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval of Merger Agreement. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cloud software solutions for the public sector, today announced that its shareholders have voted to approve the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), whereby GTY will be acquired by an affiliate of GI Partners (together with certain affiliated entities, “GI”) for $6.30 per share of GTY common stock in cash. The approval of GTY shareholders was a closing condition of the Merger Agreement that has now been satisfied. Approximately 75.5% of GTY’s outstanding common stock voted in favor of the Merger Agreement. In addition, the applicable waiting period under the Hart–Scott–Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 expired on June 10, 2022. You can read further details here

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.79 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.51 for the same time period, recorded on 04/22/22.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) full year performance was -10.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are logging -22.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 151.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.51 and $8.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 487283 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) recorded performance in the market was -6.12%, having the revenues showcasing 94.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 374.32M, as it employees total of 395 workers.

Market experts do have their say about GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.69, with a change in the price was noted +1.30. In a similar fashion, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +26.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 699,353 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTYH is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical breakdown of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)

Raw Stochastic average of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of GTY Technology Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.12%, alongside a downfall of -10.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 94.74% during last recorded quarter.