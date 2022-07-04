Boiling and ready to burst as NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) last month performance was 59.96%

At the end of the latest market close, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) was valued at $0.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.3401 while reaching the peak value of $0.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.325. The stock current value is $0.34.Recently in News on June 30, 2022, NextPlay Forming Strategic Partnership with iTAP to Position HotPlay Hyper-Casual Games and In-Game Advertising Technology into the Fast-Growing Indian Market. via NewMediaWire — NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) announced that HotPlay, the Company’s in-game advertising (“IGA”) unit, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Triplecom Media PVT Ltd. (iTAP), whose iTAP platform is a fast-growing comprehensive over-the-top (OTT) entertainment platform in India, which sets forth general terms of a proposed partnership between the Company and iTAP. The MOU contemplates a collaboration between the parties, whereby each party will provide certain services and access to certain of their platforms to the other in order to enable each party to provide more comprehensive solutions to their respective customers and users. The parties intend to target India’s fast growing online gaming market, where it is estimated approximately 390 million online gamers reside, first, and to expand to additional international markets thereafter. The MOU provides that the collaboration will include the integration of HotPlay’s IGA into iTAP’s existing entertainment and e-sports content, amongst other things. The collaboration is designed to create an entertainment ecosystem in-line with both organizations’ business objectives, tapping into India’s fast-growing market. The MOU sets forth the preliminary agreement of the parties related to the proposed partnership; however, it does not obligate either party to proceed with the relationship, and the establishment of the partnership and final terms governing the partnership remain subject to execution of definitive agreements related thereto. You can read further details here

NextPlay Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9100 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1719 for the same time period, recorded on 06/08/22.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) full year performance was -84.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares are logging -90.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $3.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 418621 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) recorded performance in the market was -59.83%, having the revenues showcasing -37.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.95M, as it employees total of 250 workers.

Specialists analysis on NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NextPlay Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4372, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, NextPlay Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -51.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,260,755 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NXTP is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

Raw Stochastic average of NextPlay Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.22%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.51%, alongside a downfall of -84.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.53% during last recorded quarter.