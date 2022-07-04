Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is priced at $0.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.9399 and reached a high price of $0.9399, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.95. The stock touched a low price of $0.8587.Recently in News on June 22, 2022, Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $30 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 20.0 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10.0 million pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu of common stock to certain investors, and accompanying warrants (“common warrants”) to purchase up to 30.0 million shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being offered at a combined public offering price of $1.00, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant are being offered at a combined public offering price of $0.9999, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share and the common warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share. The pre-funded warrants and the common warrants are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be $30 million. You can read further details here

Applied Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.7500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.7277 for the same time period, recorded on 06/28/22.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) full year performance was -95.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -96.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $22.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 401172 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) recorded performance in the market was -90.34%, having the revenues showcasing -59.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.90M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

Analysts verdict on Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Applied Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7681, with a change in the price was noted -1.74. In a similar fashion, Applied Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -66.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 364,368 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APLT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Applied Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.56%, alongside a downfall of -95.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.00% during last recorded quarter.