USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS) is priced at $9.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.81 and reached a high price of $9.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.80. The stock touched a low price of $9.80.Recently in News on July 1, 2022, USHG Acquisition Corp. and Panera Brands Will Not Extend Partnership. Danny Meyer and USHG Acquisition Corp. to Resume Active Search for Category-leading Business that Embraces Enlightened Hospitality. You can read further details here

USHG Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.51 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $9.79 for the same time period, recorded on 07/01/22.

USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS) full year performance was 0.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, USHG Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -10.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $10.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1293143 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS) recorded performance in the market was -5.50%, having the revenues showcasing -2.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 349.76M.

The Analysts eye on USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.07, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, USHG Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -5.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 134,833 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUGS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS)

Raw Stochastic average of USHG Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.79%.

Considering, the past performance of USHG Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.81%, alongside a boost of 0.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.97% during last recorded quarter.