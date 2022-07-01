Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG), which is $0.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.65 after opening rate of $0.5203 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4805 before closing at $0.54.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, Sentage Holdings Inc. Receives Notice of Filing Delinquency from Nasdaq. Sentage Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “we”, “our”) (Nasdaq: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 18, 2022, indicating the Company is not in compliance with the timely filing requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(1) since the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Filing”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sentage Holdings Inc. shares are logging -98.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $52.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 695002 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) recorded performance in the market was -51.29%, having the revenues showcasing -38.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.90M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sentage Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7925, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Sentage Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -23.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 345,344 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNTG is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical rundown of Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG)

Raw Stochastic average of Sentage Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Sentage Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.29%. The shares increased approximately by -4.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.24% during last recorded quarter.