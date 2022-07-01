Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $13.67

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) is priced at $1.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.15 and reached a high price of $1.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.71. The stock touched a low price of $1.03.Recently in News on June 29, 2022, Angion Announces Discontinuation of Phase 2 Trial of ANG-3070 in Patients with Primary Proteinuric Kidney Disease. Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address fibrotic diseases, today announced the discontinuation of JUNIPER, its Phase 2 dose-finding trial of ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in patients with primary proteinuric kidney diseases, specifically focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). This trial, which began enrolling patients in December 2021, is being discontinued in the interest of patient safety based upon a reassessment of the risk/benefit profile of ANG-3070 in patients with established serious kidney disease. You can read further details here

Angion Biomedica Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1199 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.0300 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) full year performance was -91.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Angion Biomedica Corp. shares are logging -91.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $14.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 950536 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) recorded performance in the market was -60.69%, having the revenues showcasing -44.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.31M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

The Analysts eye on Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Angion Biomedica Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7828, with a change in the price was noted -1.42. In a similar fashion, Angion Biomedica Corp. posted a movement of -55.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 130,743 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANGN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Angion Biomedica Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.60%.

Considering, the past performance of Angion Biomedica Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.50%, alongside a downfall of -91.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -42.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by -35.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.12% during last recorded quarter.