Analysts Mean recommendation for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) was 2.20: Is this the key time?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH). It is currently valued at $22.93. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.60, after setting-off with the price of $24.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $22.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.82.Recently in News on June 14, 2022, Definitive Healthcare launches Monocl ExpertInsight 2.0 and ExpertGO mobile app. Medical affairs teams can now access the scientific activities of nearly 13 million experts globally across all therapeutic areas in a single platform. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Definitive Healthcare Corp. shares are logging -54.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.76 and $50.30.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 663084 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) recorded performance in the market was -16.10%, having the revenues showcasing -4.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.46B, as it employees total of 676 workers.

Analysts verdict on Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Definitive Healthcare Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.88, with a change in the price was noted +0.17. In a similar fashion, Definitive Healthcare Corp. posted a movement of +0.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 604,765 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DH is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Definitive Healthcare Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Definitive Healthcare Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.10%. The shares increased approximately by -3.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.06% during last recorded quarter.