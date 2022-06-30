Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), which is $0.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.635 after opening rate of $0.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.529 before closing at $0.59.Recently in News on June 29, 2022, Titan Medical Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule. Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative surgical technologies for single access robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), today announced that the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) has notified the company that it has been granted an additional 180 calendar day period, through December 26, 2022, to evidence compliance with the US$1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. You can read further details here

Titan Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7100 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.3800 for the same time period, recorded on 04/26/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) full year performance was -69.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Titan Medical Inc. shares are logging -70.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $1.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 572259 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) recorded performance in the market was -13.84%, having the revenues showcasing 2.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.75M, as it employees total of 49 workers.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5210, with a change in the price was noted -0.01. In a similar fashion, Titan Medical Inc. posted a movement of -2.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 237,794 in trading volumes.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.36%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Titan Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.35%, alongside a downfall of -69.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 5.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.47% during last recorded quarter.