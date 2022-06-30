Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is priced at $6.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.58 and reached a high price of $7.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.53. The stock touched a low price of $6.76.Recently in News on June 28, 2022, Jacksonville Jaguars, PureCycle Team Up to Help Stop Over Half a Million Pieces of Plastic from Entering Our Environment. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT) and the Jacksonville Jaguars are teaming up to help divert over half a million pieces of plastic waste at TIAA Bank Field from being landfilled or flowing into waterways. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the first professional sports team in Florida to implement PureCycle’s PureZero TM waste program, a first-of-its-kind plastic waste program geared toward stadiums and entertainment venues. Through this partnership, PureCycle becomes the Proud Plastic Recycling Partner of the Jaguars. Part of the efforts in the first year of the partnership with the Jaguars will be focused on understanding the positive impact of the program on the Jacksonville area. You can read further details here

PureCycle Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.39 on 03/17/22, with the lowest value was $4.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) full year performance was -69.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares are logging -72.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.94 and $24.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1460888 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) recorded performance in the market was -27.59%, having the revenues showcasing -19.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.15B, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Analysts verdict on PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PureCycle Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.96, with a change in the price was noted +1.57. In a similar fashion, PureCycle Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +29.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,268,764 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PCT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PureCycle Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.67%, alongside a downfall of -69.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.51% during last recorded quarter.