F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Quarterly Performance is -63.19%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) was valued at $4.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.49 while reaching the peak value of $4.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.04. The stock current value is $4.06.Recently in News on June 22, 2022, F45 Launches Corporate Partnership Program, Bringing Studios and Classes to the Office. F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FXLV), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur, today announced the formal launch of its corporate partnership program. Through this program, organizations will be able to open an F45 studio inside their corporate offices to offer F45 classes directly to their employees. The goal of the program is to make exercise more accessible for corporate employees and bring F45’s innovative fitness program directly to the office. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares are logging -77.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.21 and $17.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 814365 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) recorded performance in the market was -62.72%, having the revenues showcasing -63.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 368.40M, as it employees total of 160 workers.

The Analysts eye on F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the F45 Training Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.78, with a change in the price was noted -7.71. In a similar fashion, F45 Training Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -65.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 497,404 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FXLV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical rundown of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV)

Raw Stochastic average of F45 Training Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.48%.

Considering, the past performance of F45 Training Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.72%. The shares increased approximately by -8.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.19% during last recorded quarter.