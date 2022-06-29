This is to seal it as Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) shares are up 59.70% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) was valued at $0.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.91 while reaching the peak value of $0.9476 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.91. The stock current value is $0.89.Recently in News on June 17, 2022, Connect Biopharma Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”) announced on June 16, 2022, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited received a letter from the Listings Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, for the last thirty consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). You can read further details here

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.9900 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5573 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) full year performance was -95.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited shares are logging -96.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $29.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5671694 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) recorded performance in the market was -82.33%, having the revenues showcasing -70.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.32M, as it employees total of 108 workers.

Analysts verdict on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4017, with a change in the price was noted -3.93. In a similar fashion, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited posted a movement of -81.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 266,956 in trading volumes.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.36%, alongside a downfall of -95.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.26% during last recorded quarter.