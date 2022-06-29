ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.92

For the readers interested in the stock health of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO). It is currently valued at $0.29. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.30, after setting-off with the price of $0.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.28 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.28.Recently in News on May 19, 2022, ThermoGenesis Holdings Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 and Provides Corporate Update. Conference Call to be Held Today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2300 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.2699 for the same time period, recorded on 06/29/22.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) full year performance was -89.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares are logging -90.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $3.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5024820 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) recorded performance in the market was -72.28%, having the revenues showcasing -63.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.64M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5350, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -67.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 272,865 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for THMO is recording 6.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.50%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -73.08%, alongside a downfall of -89.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.25% during last recorded quarter.