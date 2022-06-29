Matador Resources Company (MTDR): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is priced at $51.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $50.75 and reached a high price of $51.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $49.40. The stock touched a low price of $49.30.Recently in News on June 10, 2022, Matador Resources Company Amends Quarterly Cash Dividend Policy to Double Quarterly Cash Dividend. Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors amended the Company’s dividend policy pursuant to which the Company intends to pay quarterly cash dividends on its common stock of $0.10 per share, which is an increase from its prior policy of $0.05 per share initiated in October 2021. The Company anticipates that the Board will implement such amended policy in connection with the declaration of its next quarterly dividend, which is expected during the third quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Matador Resources Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.78 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $37.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) full year performance was 48.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Matador Resources Company shares are logging -24.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.76 and $67.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1566509 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Matador Resources Company (MTDR) recorded performance in the market was 39.03%, having the revenues showcasing -7.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.01B, as it employees total of 286 workers.

The Analysts eye on Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Matador Resources Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.52, with a change in the price was noted +5.02. In a similar fashion, Matador Resources Company posted a movement of +10.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,099,882 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTDR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.71.

Technical rundown of Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Raw Stochastic average of Matador Resources Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.78%.

Considering, the past performance of Matador Resources Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.78%, alongside a boost of 48.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.28% during last recorded quarter.