Market data suggests positive returns on Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), which is $7.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.00 after opening rate of $7.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.67 before closing at $7.54.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.06 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $5.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) full year performance was 99.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares are logging -20.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.38 and $10.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 619904 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) recorded performance in the market was 49.91%, having the revenues showcasing -12.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 706.55M.

Market experts do have their say about Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.31, with a change in the price was noted +1.60. In a similar fashion, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. posted a movement of +25.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 753,636 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Raw Stochastic average of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.07%, alongside a boost of 99.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.96% during last recorded quarter.