Here is what you need to look for: Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV). It is currently valued at $5.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.30, after setting-off with the price of $6.22. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.91 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.69.Recently in News on June 10, 2022, Phoenix Motor Inc. Announces Closing of $15,750,000 Initial Public Offering. Phoenix Motor Inc. (“Phoenix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PEV), a California based company that designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,100,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.50 per share (the “Common Stock”), for aggregate gross proceeds of $15.75 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Offering closed on June 10, 2022 and the Common Stock began trading on June 8, 2022 on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “PEV.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phoenix Motor Inc. shares are logging -41.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.90 and $8.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 736039 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) recorded performance in the market was 23.15%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 105.95M, as it employees total of 37 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phoenix Motor Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PEV is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Phoenix Motor Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.15%.