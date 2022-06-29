Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Vivid Seats Inc. (SEATW)

At the end of the latest market close, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEATW) was valued at $1.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.96 while reaching the peak value of $2.02 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.96. The stock current value is $1.96.Recently in News on June 16, 2022, Vivid Seats to Join Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, is set to join the broad-market Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 27, 2022, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 3, 2022. You can read further details here

Vivid Seats Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEATW) full year performance was 8.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vivid Seats Inc. shares are logging -51.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $4.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1102781 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vivid Seats Inc. (SEATW) recorded performance in the market was -30.74%, having the revenues showcasing -38.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Analysts verdict on Vivid Seats Inc. (SEATW)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Vivid Seats Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5546, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Vivid Seats Inc. posted a movement of -7.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 53,432 in trading volumes.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEATW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vivid Seats Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vivid Seats Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.99%, alongside a boost of 8.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.17% during last recorded quarter.