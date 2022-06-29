Gear up for the change! Exicure Inc. (XCUR) has hit the volume of 3771507

At the end of the latest market close, Exicure Inc. (XCUR) was valued at $0.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1418 while reaching the peak value of $0.1418 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.123. The stock current value is $0.13.Recently in News on May 27, 2022, Exicure, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), an early-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next generation nucleic acid therapies targeting RNA to address both genetic and non-genetic neurological disorders and hair loss disorders, today announced that the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held in virtual format on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time, was convened and adjourned until June 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time without any business being conducted. The Company adjourned the Annual Meeting for the purpose of allowing additional time for stockholders to vote on Proposal 3, described below and as set forth in the Company’s proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”). The business scheduled for the re-convened meeting remains the same as set forth in the Proxy Statement. You can read further details here

Exicure Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.3385 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $0.0950 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) full year performance was -92.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Exicure Inc. shares are logging -93.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $1.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3771507 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Exicure Inc. (XCUR) recorded performance in the market was -36.67%, having the revenues showcasing -35.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.05M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Exicure Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1712, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, Exicure Inc. posted a movement of -47.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,128,255 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XCUR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Exicure Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Exicure Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.49%, alongside a downfall of -92.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.09% during last recorded quarter.