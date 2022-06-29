Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) was valued at $46.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $47.19 while reaching the peak value of $47.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $46.51. The stock current value is $45.99.Recently in News on June 28, 2022, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (the “Company” or “GLPI”) (NASDAQ: GLPI) today announced that its previously announced underwritten public offering to sell 6,900,000 shares of common stock has been priced for total gross proceeds (before underwriter’s discounts and commissions and offering expenses) of approximately $308.8 million. The underwriters will sell the shares to purchasers directly or through agents, through brokers in brokerage transactions on Nasdaq, to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,035,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.31 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $41.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) full year performance was 1.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares are logging -10.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.81 and $51.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2677222 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) recorded performance in the market was -4.07%, having the revenues showcasing 3.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.21B, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.38, with a change in the price was noted +1.73. In a similar fashion, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. posted a movement of +3.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,403,898 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLPI is recording 2.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.04%, alongside a boost of 1.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.16% during last recorded quarter.