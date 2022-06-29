Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is priced at $1.81 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.55 and reached a high price of $1.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.51. The stock touched a low price of $1.45.Recently in News on June 29, 2022, Catalyst Biosciences Announces Plan to Distribute Cash to Stockholders. Board is Committed to Maximizing the Amount of Cash the Company Distributes to Stockholders. You can read further details here

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8700 on 06/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.3501 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) full year performance was -67.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -65.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 416.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $5.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20489302 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) recorded performance in the market was 65.21%, having the revenues showcasing 120.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.80M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Analysts verdict on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7764, with a change in the price was noted +1.16. In a similar fashion, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +205.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,130,907 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBIO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Catalyst Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.85%, alongside a downfall of -67.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 120.15% during last recorded quarter.