Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR): How investors can get the most out of their investments

At the end of the latest market close, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) was valued at $2.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.31 while reaching the peak value of $2.58 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.28. The stock current value is $2.43.Recently in News on June 24, 2022, Burning Rock Announces Changes to Board Composition. Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced the resignation of Mr. Jing Rong as a director from the Board, and the appointment of Dr. Licen Lisa Xu as an independent director to the Board. You can read further details here

Burning Rock Biotech Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.27 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.74 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) full year performance was -91.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Burning Rock Biotech Limited shares are logging -92.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.74 and $30.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1457228 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) recorded performance in the market was -74.50%, having the revenues showcasing -74.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 260.96M, as it employees total of 938 workers.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Burning Rock Biotech Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.07, with a change in the price was noted -6.37. In a similar fashion, Burning Rock Biotech Limited posted a movement of -72.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 523,712 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Burning Rock Biotech Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.08%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Burning Rock Biotech Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.86%, alongside a downfall of -91.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -74.42% during last recorded quarter.