AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.31M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS), which is $0.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.71 after opening rate of $0.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.62 before closing at $0.69.Recently in News on June 27, 2022, AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces Pricing of $10 Million Registered Direct Offering. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor and software solutions for commercial and government/defense use, today announced that, it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investment firm (the “Investor”), which is an existing AgEagle shareholder. Pursuant to the agreement, the Investor will purchase 10,000 shares of Series F 5% Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series F Convertible Preferred”) and warrants to purchase up to 10,416,667 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.96 per share (the “Warrants”), for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million. The Series F Convertible Preferred will be convertible into 16,129,032 shares of the Company’s common stock at a conversion price of $0.62 per share. The Warrants are not exercisable for the first six months after issuance and have a three-year term from the exercise date. Upon exercise of the Warrants in full by the Investor, the Company would receive additional gross proceeds of approximately $10 million. A certificate of designation setting forth the terms, dividends, rights and other privileges of the Series F Convertible Preferred will be filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada. The Investor has the right, subject to certain conditions, including shareholder approval, to purchase up to $25,000,000 of additional shares of Series F Convertible Preferred and warrants. That option will be available for a period of 18 months after shareholder approval at a purchase price equal to the average Volume Weighted Average Pricings (“VWAPs”) for three trading days prior to the date the Investor gives notice to the Company that it will exercise the option. You can read further details here

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7900 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5777 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) full year performance was -88.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares are logging -89.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $5.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1790233 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) recorded performance in the market was -59.96%, having the revenues showcasing -50.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.85M, as it employees total of 121 workers.

The Analysts eye on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9404, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. posted a movement of -44.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,700,414 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAVS is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Raw Stochastic average of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.89%.

Considering, the past performance of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.45%, alongside a downfall of -88.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.50% during last recorded quarter.