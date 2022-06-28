Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Investing has never been easier

For the readers interested in the stock health of Teck Resources Limited (TECK). It is currently valued at $32.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $33.07, after setting-off with the price of $32.15. Company’s stock value dipped to $31.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $31.69.Recently in News on June 14, 2022, Teck Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer. Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today the pricing terms of its previously announced tender offer (as amended and supplemented, the “Tender Offer) to purchase up to US$650 million aggregate principal amount of the outstanding notes (collectively, the “Notes” and each a “Series” of Notes) identified in Teck’s Offer to Purchase dated May 24, 2022 (as amended by Teck’s news releases dated June 7, 2022 and June 14, 2022 and as it may be further amended or supplemented, the “Offer to Purchase”). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase, which may be obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation as described below. You can read further details here

Teck Resources Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.90 on 06/07/22, with the lowest value was $28.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) full year performance was 43.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teck Resources Limited shares are logging -28.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.14 and $45.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6498824 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) recorded performance in the market was 14.67%, having the revenues showcasing -18.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.30B, as it employees total of 10600 workers.

Specialists analysis on Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Teck Resources Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.97, with a change in the price was noted +0.25. In a similar fashion, Teck Resources Limited posted a movement of +0.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,741,349 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TECK is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.38.

Trends and Technical analysis: Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Raw Stochastic average of Teck Resources Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.52%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.82%, alongside a boost of 43.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.92% during last recorded quarter.