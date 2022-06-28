Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) was valued at $4.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.135 while reaching the peak value of $4.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.4011. The stock current value is $3.64.Recently in News on June 27, 2022, Nuvation Bio Announces FDA Partial Clinical Hold for Phase 1 Study of NUV-422 in Solid Tumors. Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on the Company’s Phase 1 dose escalation study of NUV-422 in solid tumors, including high grade glioma, HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. The Company’s Phase 1 trial began enrolling patients 19 months ago in December 2020 and, in recent months, was exploring higher doses to define a maximum tolerated dose. Following the emergence of uveitis, a form of inflammation in the eye, in certain patients receiving NUV-422, the Company proactively paused enrollment of new patients in order to further assess these adverse events with investigators and uveitis experts, and also reached out to the FDA for guidance around an appropriate path forward. While the partial hold is in place, no new patients will be enrolled in the NUV-422 program, although current study participants may continue to be treated in the Phase 1 study. You can read further details here

Nuvation Bio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.88 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $3.25 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) full year performance was -61.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuvation Bio Inc. shares are logging -65.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.25 and $10.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2132262 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) recorded performance in the market was -57.18%, having the revenues showcasing -30.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 797.85M, as it employees total of 68 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.76, with a change in the price was noted -2.43. In a similar fashion, Nuvation Bio Inc. posted a movement of -40.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 956,184 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUVB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuvation Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nuvation Bio Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.77%, alongside a downfall of -61.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.67% during last recorded quarter.