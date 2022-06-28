Here is why Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.27%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS), which is $1.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.31 after opening rate of $1.24 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.20 before closing at $1.16.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, Cloopen Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing of 2021 Annual Report. Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) today announced that, on May 18, 2022, it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”). The Company expects to file the 2021 Annual Report, upon (1) the outcome of the pending internal investigation as disclosed in the Company’s current report on Form 6-K initially furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 3, 2022, and (2) the completion of the audit of the Company’s consolidated financial statements required to be included in the 2021 Annual Report. The anticipated filing date of the 2021 Annual Report is currently unknown, and the Company will file the 2021 Annual Report as soon as practicable. You can read further details here

Cloopen Group Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0000 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/03/22.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) full year performance was -83.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares are logging -84.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $8.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 627679 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) recorded performance in the market was -54.83%, having the revenues showcasing -27.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 204.18M, as it employees total of 1194 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Cloopen Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4622, with a change in the price was noted -0.82. In a similar fashion, Cloopen Group Holding Limited posted a movement of -38.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 584,715 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RAAS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

Raw Stochastic average of Cloopen Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cloopen Group Holding Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.94%, alongside a downfall of -83.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 50.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 96.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.22% during last recorded quarter.