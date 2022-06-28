Gear up for the change! Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) has hit the volume of 500481

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) is priced at $2.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.31 and reached a high price of $3.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.30. The stock touched a low price of $2.8501.Recently in News on June 22, 2022, Comera Life Sciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Proprietary Excipients in SQore Platform. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRA), a life sciences company developing a new generation of bio-innovative biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience, expanded its patent portfolio with the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,357,857 (the ‘857 patent), which provides Comera exclusive rights pertaining to certain excipients in its SQore™ platform as viscosity-lowering agents to significantly optimize filtration efficiency of protein solutions during the biologics manufacturing process. The ‘857 patent reflects a significant addition to Comera’s current intellectual property portfolio and expands the potential commercial applications of SQore, broadening patent protections beyond use in therapeutic antibody formulations to include manufacturing process enhancement. You can read further details here

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) full year performance was -71.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. shares are logging -80.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 167.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $15.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 500481 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) recorded performance in the market was -70.68%, having the revenues showcasing -70.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.47M.

Market experts do have their say about Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMRA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.64%, alongside a downfall of -71.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -33.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.88% during last recorded quarter.