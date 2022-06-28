Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) was valued at $3.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.18 while reaching the peak value of $3.22 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.12. The stock current value is $3.08.Recently in News on June 28, 2022, Fortuna reports results of Annual General Meeting and announces the appointment of an additional Director to the Board. Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) hereby announces the voting results at the Company’s annual general meeting held on June 27, 2022 and announces the appointment of an additional Director to the Board. You can read further details here

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.68 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $2.66 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) full year performance was -42.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are logging -45.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.66 and $5.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1856158 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recorded performance in the market was -17.69%, having the revenues showcasing -16.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 936.15M.

Market experts do have their say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.65, with a change in the price was noted -0.33. In a similar fashion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted a movement of -9.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,877,131 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.55%, alongside a downfall of -42.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.41% during last recorded quarter.