Anghami Inc. (ANGH): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of Anghami Inc. (ANGH). It is currently valued at $5.01. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.80, after setting-off with the price of $6.37. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.675 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.40.Recently in News on June 21, 2022, A Decade of Partnership Renewed as MBC GROUP and Anghami Renew Their Marketing Agreement. New deal to see platform featured across network of entertainment shows, television and radio stations, streaming and social channels, strengthening Anghami’s reach in the MENA region. You can read further details here

Anghami Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) full year performance was -49.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anghami Inc. shares are logging -84.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and -10.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.57 and $33.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1519100 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anghami Inc. (ANGH) recorded performance in the market was -50.74%, having the revenues showcasing -51.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 154.71M, as it employees total of 169 workers.

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) in the eye of market guru’s

Anghami Inc. (ANGH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Anghami Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.36%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Anghami Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.69%, alongside a downfall of -49.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.45% during last recorded quarter.