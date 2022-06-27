Take note of this Trade Activity: Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT)

At the end of the latest market close, Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) was valued at $6.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.00 while reaching the peak value of $7.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.00. The stock current value is $7.76.Recently in News on May 10, 2022, RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES RECORD RESULTS FOR THE THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022. Reports quarterly results with revenues of $460.9 million, up $224.4 million or 94.9%;. You can read further details here

Radiant Logistics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.76 on 06/24/22, with the lowest value was $5.66 for the same time period, recorded on 04/27/22.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) full year performance was 10.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Radiant Logistics Inc. shares are logging -11.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.66 and $8.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 783802 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) recorded performance in the market was 6.45%, having the revenues showcasing 17.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 342.68M, as it employees total of 685 workers.

Analysts verdict on Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Radiant Logistics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.45, with a change in the price was noted +1.55. In a similar fashion, Radiant Logistics Inc. posted a movement of +24.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 159,528 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLGT is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Radiant Logistics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Radiant Logistics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.23%, alongside a boost of 10.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.58% during last recorded quarter.