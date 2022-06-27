Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) was valued at $1.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.28 while reaching the peak value of $1.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.26. The stock current value is $1.75.Recently in News on June 6, 2022, SERA PROGNOSTICS TO PRESENT AT 42nd ANNUAL WILLIAM BLAIR GROWTH STOCK CONFERENCE. Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (Nasdaq: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced that the company will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 3:20 p.m. CT. Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D., M.S., Chairman and CEO, will provide a company update and discuss Sera’s latest achievements. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sera Prognostics Inc. shares are logging -88.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $15.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 696177 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) recorded performance in the market was -74.53%, having the revenues showcasing -53.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.20M, as it employees total of 115 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sera Prognostics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.2799, with a change in the price was noted -5.00. In a similar fashion, Sera Prognostics Inc. posted a movement of -74.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 99,758 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SERA is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sera Prognostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sera Prognostics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.53%. The shares increased approximately by 43.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.58% during last recorded quarter.