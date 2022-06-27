Missfresh Limited (MF) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 9.13M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Missfresh Limited (MF), which is $0.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2959 after opening rate of $0.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.251 before closing at $0.27.Recently in News on June 3, 2022, Missfresh Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice from Nasdaq. Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) (“Missfresh” or the “Company”), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it has received a written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated June 2, 2022, indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ADSs on Nasdaq. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1700 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1500 for the same time period, recorded on 06/01/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Missfresh Limited shares are logging -97.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.15 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8134995 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Missfresh Limited (MF) recorded performance in the market was -94.57%, having the revenues showcasing -83.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.40M, as it employees total of 1429 workers.

The Analysts eye on Missfresh Limited (MF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Missfresh Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1948, with a change in the price was noted -2.69. In a similar fashion, Missfresh Limited posted a movement of -89.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,056,308 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MF is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Raw Stochastic average of Missfresh Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Missfresh Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.57%. The shares increased approximately by 20.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.21% during last recorded quarter.