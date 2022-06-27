Grab Holdings Limited (GRABW): Ready for an explosive trading day

For the readers interested in the stock health of Grab Holdings Limited (GRABW). It is currently valued at $0.52. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.53, after setting-off with the price of $0.49. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.46.Recently in News on June 13, 2022, Grab awarded “AA” MSCI ESG rating. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) announced today it has received an MSCI ESG Rating of “AA”. The rating is the second-highest MSCI ESG rating attainable by an organization, and it affirms Grab’s actions and commitment in the sustainability space. You can read further details here

Grab Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRABW) full year performance was -83.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grab Holdings Limited shares are logging -91.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $6.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 752133 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grab Holdings Limited (GRABW) recorded performance in the market was -75.36%, having the revenues showcasing -40.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Specialists analysis on Grab Holdings Limited (GRABW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7748, with a change in the price was noted -0.86. In a similar fashion, Grab Holdings Limited posted a movement of -62.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 88,178 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Grab Holdings Limited (GRABW)

Raw Stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.35%, alongside a downfall of -83.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 36.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.92% during last recorded quarter.