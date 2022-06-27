Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

At the end of the latest market close, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) was valued at $30.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $31.14 while reaching the peak value of $33.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $30.55. The stock current value is $32.27.Recently in News on April 27, 2022, Antero Resources Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero”, or the “Company”) today announced its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Antero Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.80 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $15.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) full year performance was 119.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Resources Corporation shares are logging -33.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 195.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.91 and $48.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 41819155 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) recorded performance in the market was 84.40%, having the revenues showcasing 11.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.56B, as it employees total of 519 workers.

Analysts verdict on Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Antero Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.53, with a change in the price was noted +12.74. In a similar fashion, Antero Resources Corporation posted a movement of +65.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,150,343 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AR is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Antero Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 84.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.19%, alongside a boost of 119.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.20% during last recorded quarter.