Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -45.94%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) was valued at $0.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.49 while reaching the peak value of $0.52 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.3707. The stock current value is $0.37.Recently in News on June 24, 2022, Ebang International Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON) (the “Company”, “we” or “our”), a global blockchain technology company, today announced that the Company had received a notification letter (the “Notice”), dated June 17, 2022, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, as set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”), because the closing bid price of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares, par value HK$0.001 per share (“Class A ordinary shares”), has been below US$1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days. You can read further details here

Ebang International Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8800 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.3707 for the same time period, recorded on 06/24/22.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) full year performance was -88.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -89.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and -15.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $3.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4345307 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was -64.01%, having the revenues showcasing -73.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.61M.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0211, with a change in the price was noted -0.54. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -59.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,938,017 in trading volumes.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ebang International Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.19%, alongside a downfall of -88.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -31.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -73.89% during last recorded quarter.