Do SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) beta value of 0.31 signposts another twist?

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is priced at $11.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.65 and reached a high price of $13.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.04. The stock touched a low price of $12.03.Recently in News on June 23, 2022, SIGA Announces $13 Million of International Procurement Orders for Oral TPOXX® (Tecovirimat). Orders Received from Two New Jurisdictions, and a Country in the Asia Pacific Region under an Existing Contract. You can read further details here

SIGA Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.80 on 05/23/22, with the lowest value was $5.84 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) full year performance was 122.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are logging -24.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.32 and $14.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3448892 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) recorded performance in the market was 84.54%, having the revenues showcasing 95.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 948.53M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SIGA Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.98, with a change in the price was noted +4.51. In a similar fashion, SIGA Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +67.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,841,094 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SIGA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)

Raw Stochastic average of SIGA Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.60%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SIGA Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 84.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.44%, alongside a boost of 122.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 95.73% during last recorded quarter.