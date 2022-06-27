BIT Mining Limited (BTCM): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM), which is $0.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7647 after opening rate of $0.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.60 before closing at $0.73.Recently in News on June 23, 2022, BIT Mining Announces US$16 Million Registered Direct Offering. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 16,000,000 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) (or pre-funded warrant to purchase certain ADSs (“ADS Equivalent”) in lieu thereof), Series A Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,000,000 ADSs and Series B Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,000,000 ADSs, at a combined purchase price of US$1.00 per ADS (or ADS Equivalent) and associated warrants, in a registered direct offering. Each ADS represents ten (10) Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.00005 per share, of BIT Mining. The offering is expected to close on or about June 27, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

BIT Mining Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.2800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6000 for the same time period, recorded on 06/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) full year performance was -92.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIT Mining Limited shares are logging -95.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $14.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3252657 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) recorded performance in the market was -90.23%, having the revenues showcasing -80.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.50M, as it employees total of 153 workers.

Specialists analysis on BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BIT Mining Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2930, with a change in the price was noted -2.58. In a similar fashion, BIT Mining Limited posted a movement of -81.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 698,312 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTCM is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Raw Stochastic average of BIT Mining Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.32%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -91.18%, alongside a downfall of -92.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -46.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -66.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -80.20% during last recorded quarter.