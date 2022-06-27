AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $7.00

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) is priced at $14.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.52 and reached a high price of $15.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.58. The stock touched a low price of $10.25.Recently in News on June 27, 2022, AeroClean Technologies, Inc. Announces $15.0 Million Private Placement. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (“AeroClean” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AERC), announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase of 1,500,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,500,000 shares of common stock in a private placement. The purchase price for one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $10.00. The warrants have an exercise price of $11.00 per share. Warrants with respect to 1.26 million shares will become exercisable on the earlier of the effective date of a registration statement related to the transaction or the 90th day following the closing. The remainder of the warrants will become exercisable following shareholder approval of the transaction. The warrants will expire five years from the initial exercise date. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares are logging -87.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 706.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.76 and $117.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9332540 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) recorded performance in the market was 20.15%, having the revenues showcasing 242.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 164.92M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

The Analysts eye on AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AeroClean Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.97, with a change in the price was noted +9.31. In a similar fashion, AeroClean Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +186.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,447,070 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AERC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

Raw Stochastic average of AeroClean Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.98%.

Considering, the past performance of AeroClean Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.15%. The shares increased approximately by -29.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 461.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 242.78% during last recorded quarter.