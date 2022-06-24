The clock is ticking: Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares (TOP)

At the end of the latest market close, Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares (TOP) was valued at $44.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $49.18 while reaching the peak value of $50.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $38.005. The stock current value is $40.75.Recently in News on June 3, 2022, Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $25 Million IPO for its Client Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (Nasdaq: TOP). Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of the initial public offering (the “Offering”) for its client Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (the “Company”, Nasdaq: TOP), a fast-growing online brokerage firm located in Hong Kong specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, options products and other financial services. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$25 million of 5,000,000 ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) at a public offering price of US$5.00 per share from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable one or more times in whole or in part, to purchase up to 750,000 additional Ordinary Shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts, within 45 days from the closing date of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering closed on June 3, 2022 and the Ordinary Shares began trading on June 1, 2022 on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “TOP.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares shares are logging -8.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 223.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.60 and $44.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 677823 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares (TOP) recorded performance in the market was 139.85%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.43B, as it employees total of 11 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 139.85%.