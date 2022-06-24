Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.86M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST), which is $2.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.44 after opening rate of $1.854 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.80 before closing at $1.85.Recently in News on June 22, 2022, Ostin Technology Group Begins Delivery of Large Display Module Orders to a Tier 1 Auto Electronic Components and Technology Supplier in China. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OST), a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China, today announced that the Company has started delivering the display module orders of an aggregate value of RMB20.64 million to Sichuan AI-Chance Tec Co., Ltd. (“AI-Chance”), a Tier 1 auto electronic components and technology supplier in China. The display modules ordered by AI-Chance will be used to manufacture its in-car screens customized for Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer WM Motor Holdings Ltd. The Company expects to complete delivery of all the AI-Chance orders by the end of this year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging -95.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.66 and $47.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1721902 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) recorded performance in the market was -94.73%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.34M, as it employees total of 272 workers.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OST is recording 2.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.88%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.73%. The shares increased approximately by 14.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.97% in the period of the last 30 days.