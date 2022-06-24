MDJM Ltd (MDJH) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 16.69K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MDJM Ltd (MDJH), which is $2.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.15 after opening rate of $1.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.51 before closing at $1.62.Recently in News on October 15, 2021, MDJM LTD Reports First Half of 2021 Financial Results. MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the “Company” or “MDJH”), an integrated real estate services company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

MDJM Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5900 on 02/28/22, with the lowest value was $1.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) full year performance was -69.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MDJM Ltd shares are logging -72.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.31 and $7.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2788114 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MDJM Ltd (MDJH) recorded performance in the market was 17.22%, having the revenues showcasing -24.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.41M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

The Analysts eye on MDJM Ltd (MDJH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0500, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, MDJM Ltd posted a movement of +12.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 552,513 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MDJH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of MDJM Ltd (MDJH)

Raw Stochastic average of MDJM Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.12%.

Considering, the past performance of MDJM Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.78%, alongside a downfall of -69.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 29.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.40% during last recorded quarter.