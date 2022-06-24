HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO), which is $42.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $45.636 after opening rate of $45.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $42.20 before closing at $44.75.Recently in News on May 9, 2022, HF Sinclair Corporation Reports Quarterly Results and Announces Increased Regular Cash Dividend. Reported net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $160.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $175.6 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter. You can read further details here

HF Sinclair Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.50 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value was $29.14 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/22.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) full year performance was 26.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HF Sinclair Corporation shares are logging -27.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.17 and $58.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3083535 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) recorded performance in the market was 30.14%, having the revenues showcasing 15.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.11B, as it employees total of 4208 workers.

The Analysts eye on HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.67, with a change in the price was noted +7.65. In a similar fashion, HF Sinclair Corporation posted a movement of +21.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,530,700 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DINO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Technical rundown of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Raw Stochastic average of HF Sinclair Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.45%.

Considering, the past performance of HF Sinclair Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.83%, alongside a boost of 26.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.17% during last recorded quarter.