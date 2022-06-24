Here is why Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) recent weekly performance of 9.95% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP). It is currently valued at $0.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.22, after setting-off with the price of $0.2068. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.2001 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.21.Recently in News on May 25, 2022, Happiness Development Entered into Agreement for Sales up to 2000 Electric Vehicles. Happiness Development Group Limited (“HAPP” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HAPP) an emerging and diversified company engaging in the business of production and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements, providing e-commerce sales and marketing solutions, and the sales of automobile today announced that its automobile sales subsidiary ‘Taochejun” has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Fujian Yiluba Automobile Service Consulting Co., Ltd. (“168”). According to the cooperation agreement, over the next three years, 168 plans to purchase from Taochejun up to 2,000 new energy vehicles. If 168 purchases all of the 2,000 vehicles, the total value would be about RMB200 million (approximately $30 million). You can read further details here

Happiness Development Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5991 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1315 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) full year performance was -87.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Happiness Development Group Limited shares are logging -86.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $1.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2148815 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) recorded performance in the market was -63.24%, having the revenues showcasing -37.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.31M, as it employees total of 179 workers.

The Analysts eye on Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Happiness Development Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2860, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Happiness Development Group Limited posted a movement of -49.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,167,180 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HAPP is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP)

Raw Stochastic average of Happiness Development Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Happiness Development Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.90%, alongside a downfall of -87.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.46% during last recorded quarter.