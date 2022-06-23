Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) was valued at $1.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.16 while reaching the peak value of $1.93 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.15. The stock current value is $1.73.Recently in News on May 19, 2022, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. Announces Closing of US$17 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (Nasdaq: VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 4,250,000 common shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per common share. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. shares are logging -93.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $28.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12870585 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) recorded performance in the market was -93.08%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.38M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEDU is recording 4.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.67.

Technical breakdown of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.08%. The shares increased approximately by 63.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.36% in the period of the last 30 days.