The clock is ticking: Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is priced at $5.55 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.41 and reached a high price of $5.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.09. The stock touched a low price of $5.36.Recently in News on May 31, 2022, Borr Drilling Limited – Interim Financial Report on Form 6-K. Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (OSE and NYSE: BORR) has today filed with U.S Securities and Exchange Commission its Unaudited Interim Financial Report for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Form 6-K. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.96 on 06/02/22, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 219.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -20.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 394.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $6.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2308713 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 169.42%, having the revenues showcasing 68.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 759.31M, as it employees total of 517 workers.

The Analysts eye on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.94, with a change in the price was noted +3.50. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of +170.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,423,220 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.34%.

Considering, the past performance of Borr Drilling Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 169.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 183.16%, alongside a boost of 219.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.18% during last recorded quarter.