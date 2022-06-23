Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is priced at $4.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.04 and reached a high price of $5.19, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.41. The stock touched a low price of $4.86.Recently in News on June 8, 2022, NextDecade Announces Departure of COO Ivan Van der Walt. NextDecade Corporation (“NextDecade”) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today that its Chief Operating Officer, Ivan Van der Walt, will leave the company to pursue other opportunities, effective June 10, 2022. His legacy is the strong engineering, construction, and regulatory leadership team he assembled that is responsible for helping deliver the Rio Grande LNG export project and the development of NEXT Carbon Solutions proprietary processes. You can read further details here

NextDecade Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.10 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $2.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) full year performance was 11.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NextDecade Corporation shares are logging -38.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.08 and $8.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1203132 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) recorded performance in the market was 74.04%, having the revenues showcasing 27.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 682.35M, as it employees total of 57 workers.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the NextDecade Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.05, with a change in the price was noted +2.79. In a similar fashion, NextDecade Corporation posted a movement of +128.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,371,477 in trading volumes.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NextDecade Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.56%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NextDecade Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 89.31%, alongside a boost of 11.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.84% during last recorded quarter.