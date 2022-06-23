Here is why Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) recent weekly performance of 18.26% shouldn’t bother you at All

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is priced at $14.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.66 and reached a high price of $14.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.90. The stock touched a low price of $12.52.Recently in News on June 1, 2022, Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst”, Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Bryan Hunt, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. You can read further details here

Health Catalyst Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.65 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $11.25 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) full year performance was -74.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Health Catalyst Inc. shares are logging -75.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.25 and $59.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1110573 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) recorded performance in the market was -63.71%, having the revenues showcasing -43.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 714.83M, as it employees total of 728 workers.

Analysts verdict on Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Health Catalyst Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.36, with a change in the price was noted -13.27. In a similar fashion, Health Catalyst Inc. posted a movement of -47.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 827,010 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCAT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Health Catalyst Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Health Catalyst Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.80%, alongside a downfall of -74.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.61% during last recorded quarter.