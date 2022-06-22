This is to seal it as LiveOne Inc. (LVO) shares are up 54.82% from its 52-week low

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) is priced at $0.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.9787 and reached a high price of $1.01, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.97. The stock touched a low price of $0.85.Recently in News on June 21, 2022, LiveOne Completed the Repurchase of Approximately 1.2 Million Shares of Its Common Stock Totaling $1 Million. Increases Anticipated Annual Cost and Expense Reductions to More Than $21.5 Million. You can read further details here

LiveOne Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3199 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) full year performance was -80.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LiveOne Inc. shares are logging -82.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $4.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 663961 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LiveOne Inc. (LVO) recorded performance in the market was -32.27%, having the revenues showcasing 15.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.65M, as it employees total of 209 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LiveOne Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8281, with a change in the price was noted +0.02. In a similar fashion, LiveOne Inc. posted a movement of +2.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 492,994 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

Raw Stochastic average of LiveOne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LiveOne Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.33%, alongside a downfall of -80.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.94% during last recorded quarter.