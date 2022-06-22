Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is priced at $5.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.59 and reached a high price of $5.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.22. The stock touched a low price of $5.13.Recently in News on May 27, 2022, Houston American Energy Increases Interest in Colombian Project. Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) today announced the acquisition of an additional interest in Hupecol Meta, LLC. Hupecol Meta owns the 639,405 gross acre CPO-11 block in the Llanos Basin in Colombia, comprised of the 69,128 acre Venus Exploration area, operated by Hupecol, and 570,277 acres which was 50% farmed out to Parex Resources by Hupecol. In total, the CPO-11 block covers almost 1000 square miles with multiple identified leads and prospects expected to support a multi-well drilling program. Through its membership interest in Hupecol Meta, Houston American now holds an approximately 11% interest in the Venus Exploration area and an approximately 5.5% interest in the remainder of the block. You can read further details here

Houston American Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.61 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.07 for the same time period, recorded on 02/02/22.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) full year performance was 171.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Houston American Energy Corp. shares are logging -68.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 389.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $16.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3854016 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) recorded performance in the market was 265.03%, having the revenues showcasing -16.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.86M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.94, with a change in the price was noted +3.50. In a similar fashion, Houston American Energy Corp. posted a movement of +225.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,999,680 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUSA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Houston American Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Houston American Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 265.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 236.77%, alongside a boost of 171.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.08% during last recorded quarter.