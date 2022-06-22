Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT). It is currently valued at $0.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.72, after setting-off with the price of $0.695. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.5989 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.16.Recently in News on June 17, 2022, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“BHAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that it intends to offer in an underwritten public offering its ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.01 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which include, but are not limited to, advancing and diversifying the company’s product portfolio, and general and administrative expenses. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The underwriter will receive an overallotment option to purchase an additional 15% of the number of ordinary shares and/or pre-funded warrants sold for 45 days following the closing. You can read further details here

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.4000 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $0.5989 for the same time period, recorded on 06/21/22.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) full year performance was -92.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares are logging -94.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and -46.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $10.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1328071 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) recorded performance in the market was -85.66%, having the revenues showcasing -83.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.85M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Specialists analysis on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.0791, with a change in the price was noted -2.94. In a similar fashion, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. posted a movement of -82.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 68,639 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BHAT is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.39%, alongside a downfall of -92.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -55.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -70.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.67% during last recorded quarter.