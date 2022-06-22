Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for JX Luxventure Limited (LLL)

For the readers interested in the stock health of JX Luxventure Limited (LLL). It is currently valued at $1.73. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.5474, after setting-off with the price of $1.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.49.Recently in News on June 22, 2022, JX Luxventure Announces US$5,000,000 Shares Repurchase Program and Signs US$30,000,000 Sales Agreement. JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: LLL) (the “Company”), a company delivering comprehensive products solutions to global high-net-worth families serviced by our business customers with business segments covering menswear, cross-border merchandise and tourism, announced today that on June 20, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has authorized a share repurchase program of up to US$5,000,000 of the Company’s common stock from time to time during a 12-month period by Sun “Ice” Lei, Chief Executive Officer of Company (the “Share Repurchase Program”). The Board has determined that the Share Repurchase Program is in the best interest of the Company’s shareholders based on their analysis that the current market capitalization of the Company is significantly lower than its intrinsic value and that this Share Repurchase Program will install shareholder confidence in the Company. The funds for the repurchases under the Share Repurchase Program will be personally provided by Sun “Ice” Lei. The Board will be periodically reviewing the Share Repurchase Program and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. You can read further details here

JX Luxventure Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.1600 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $1.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 05/26/22.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) full year performance was -61.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JX Luxventure Limited shares are logging -75.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.28 and $7.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25371266 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) recorded performance in the market was -34.07%, having the revenues showcasing -25.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.44M, as it employees total of 326 workers.

The Analysts eye on JX Luxventure Limited (LLL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JX Luxventure Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2016, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, JX Luxventure Limited posted a movement of -4.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,396,487 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LLL is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of JX Luxventure Limited (LLL)

Raw Stochastic average of JX Luxventure Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.58%.

Considering, the past performance of JX Luxventure Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.88%, alongside a downfall of -61.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.50% during last recorded quarter.